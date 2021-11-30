Panthers score four goals in third to beat Capitals 5-4

By PAUL GEREFFI

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored the winning power-play goal with 14.4 seconds left, capping a furious comeback for the Florida Panthers to beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Tuesday night. Trailing 4-1, the Panthers scored four goals on a season-high 26 shots in the third period to snap a two-game skid. Eetu Luostarinen and Ryan Lomberg each had a goal and an assist. Sam Bennett and Joe Thornton also scored goals for the Panthers, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots. Nick Jensen had a goal and an assist for the Capitals. Lars Eller, Beck Malenstyn and Connor McMichael also scored goals. Ilya Samsonov made 45 saves.