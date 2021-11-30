Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:04 pm

No. 5 Baylor women roll to 73-28 blowout of Morehead State

KEYT

WACO, Texas (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored 20 points, Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith each had a double-double and No. 5 Baylor beat Morehead State 73-28. The Bears (7-1) held the Eagles to 20% shooting in their 64th consecutive nonconference home victory. Egbo had a career-high 16 rebounds while scoring 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting and was one of five Baylor players with a game-high four assists. Smith had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Morehead State (1-5) failed to reach double digits in any quarter. Jada Claude scored eight points and Julan McDonald had six. 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content