Nets edge Knicks 112-110 on James Johnson’s free throws

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden and Kevin Durant carried Brooklyn all the way until James Johnson made two free throws with 2.2 seconds left, giving the Nets a 112-110 victory over the New York Knicks. Harden had 34 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Durant finished with 27 points and nine assists. He had 11 points in the final 5:45 but the Knicks sent at second defender to force him to give the ball up on the last possession. The ball went to Johnson, who was fouled in the lane. Alec Burks scored a season-high 25 points for the Knicks, and Julius Randle added 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.