Marlins, Alcantara complete 5-year, $56 million contract

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins completed the signing of right-hander Sandy Alcantara to a five-year contract on Tuesday. The sides agreed Sunday to a deal worth $56 million. The Marlins said the deal also includes an option for a sixth season. It’s a record-setting deal for the Marlins in a couple of different ways. It’s the longest and richest for in history for any first-year arbitration eligible pitcher, the Marlins said. It’s also the longest deal given a player by the current team ownership group, led by Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter.