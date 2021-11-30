Kalen DeBoer takes the reins as head coach at Washington

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington is hoping that dipping back into the Mountain West pool with the hiring of Kalen DeBoer as its new head coach will help the school replicate the success it had when Chris Petersen made the move from Boise State to the Huskies in 2013. DeBoer has agreed to a five-year, $16.5 million deal with Washington after two seasons as the coach at Fresno State. The contract starts at $3.1 million in guaranteed compensation and escalates by $100,000 per year. The contract is strikingly similar to the deal former coach Jimmy Lake was working under prior to his firing in mid-November.