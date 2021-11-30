Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:19 pm

Hintz records first hat trick as Stars defeat Hurricanes 4-1

KEYT

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored his first career hat trick on an empty netter in the closing minutes, and the Dallas Stars beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists for the Stars, who were outshot 40-17 and have won six straight home games — the longest current winning streak in the NHL. Holtby made 39 saves in his 500th regular-season game. Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored in the third and Frederik Andersen stopped 13 shots for the Hurricanes.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content