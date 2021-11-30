Giants, Cobb finalize $20M, 2-year deal with club option

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants and right-hander Alex Cobb have agreed to a $20 million, two-year deal with a club option for 2024. The team announced the deal for the 34-year-old pitcher, who was 8-3 with a 3.76 ERA in 18 starts for the Los Angeles Angels last season. The 10-year major league veteran is 63-60 with a 3.87 ERA in his career. Cobb will earn $9 million in 2022 and ’23, and the club option is for $10 million with a $2 million buyout. Cobb will also make a $45,000 annual donation to the Giants Community Fund in each of his first two seasons and a $50,000 donation in 2024 if the option is exercised.