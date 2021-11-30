Skip to Content
Big 12 gets title game without Texas or OU before they leave

The Big 12 will play a title game without Oklahoma or Texas for the first time since 1998. And it will come before the storied football programs have even left for the SEC. Fifth-ranked Oklahoma State plays ninth-ranked Baylor on Saturday. That will end a streak of 16 consecutive Big 12 title games involving Oklahoma or Texas. This is the 20th Big 12 championship game, the fifth since it was reinstated in 2017 after a six-season hiatus. Oklahoma played in 12 of the first 19. The Sooners won the past five and 11 overall.

