Valanciunas scores career-high 39, Pelicans top Clips again

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers for the second time this month, 123-104. Jonas Valančiūnas scored 29 of his career-high 39 points in a spectacular first half while New Orleans rolled to a 21-point lead. Valančiūnas surpassed his career high for 3-pointers in a game in the first half alone. Paul George scored 27 points and Reggie Jackson had 19 for the Clippers. They have lost three of four and six of nine after a seven-game winning streak. Brandon Ingram scored 27 points in his former home arena and Herbert Jones added 16 for the Pelicans.

The Associated Press

