Bruins F Marchand suspended 3 games for slew-footing Canuck

BOSTON (AP) — The NHL suspended Bruins forward Brad Marchand for three games for slew-footing Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during Boston’s 3-2 victory on Sunday. It is the seventh suspension of Marchand’s career. He will lose about $92,000. Late in the first period, the two players were pursuing the puck when Marchand hit Ekman-Larsson high and at the same time kicked the Canucks defensemen’s legs out from under him. No penalty was called at the time. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety said Monday that Marchand’s disciplinary history was also taken into account.