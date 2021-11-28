Wilson returns, Jets end skid with 21-14 win over Texans

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Zach Wilson threw for 145 yards and ran for a touchdown to help the New York Jets snap a three-game skid by rallying for a 21-14 win over the Houston Texans Sunday. Wilson, the second overall pick who missed the last four games with a sprained right knee, threw an interception early but put the Jets (3-8) on top with a 4-yard scamper in the third quarter. The Jets converted two fourth down attempts on a drive that ended with a 37-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola that made it 21-14 with about 3 ½ minutes to go.