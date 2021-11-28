Jorginho’s penalty gives Chelsea 1-1 draw against Man United

LONDON (AP) — Ballon d’Or contender Jorginho made amends for an error leading to Manchester United’s goal with an equalizing penalty for Chelsea in a 1-1 draw in the Premier League. Jorginho’s failure to control the ball allowed Jadon Sancho to put United ahead in the 50th minute. Jorginho leveled with a spot kick after Aaron Wan-Bissaka caught the back of Thiago Silva’s leg when clearing the ball. Manchester City beating fourth-place West Ham meant Chelsea’s lead was cut to one point and United went within a point of the final Champions League qualification place.