Goran Dragic leaves Raptors because of personal matter

TORONTO (AP) — Goran Dragic has left the Toronto Raptors because of a personal matter. The Raptors said Sunday before their game against Boston Celtics that the 35-year-old guard — acquired along with Precious Achiuwa in the offseason deal that sent Kyle Lowry to Miami — wasn’t with the team. Dragic, from Slovenia, has played in just five games with the Raptors, averaging 8.0 points, 1.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds and 17.9 minutes. He’s played just once since Oct. 25.