UCLA runs past Cal 42-14 to wrap up 8-win regular season

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — UCLA wrapped up its first eight-win regular season since 2015 with a 42-14 victory over California. Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for three touchdowns and Zach Charbonnet rushed for 106 yards and another score. Kyle Philips caught two touchdown passes, Greg Dulcich caught another and Kazmeir Allen rushed for a score for the Bruins. Chase Garbers and Christopher Brooks rushed for touchdowns for the Golden Bears, who have seven losses for the fifth time in the last decade. Charbonnet also came through with his seventh 100-yard game of the season, gashing the Pac-12′s top rushing defense.