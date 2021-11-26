Sherman scores 28, West Virginia beats Eastern Kentucky

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Taz Sherman scored a career-high 28 points to lead West Virginia to an 80-77 comeback victory over Eastern Kentucky.. Malik Curry scored 10 of his 16 points over the final seven minutes for the Mountaineers, who improve to 5-1. Jannson Williams led Eastern Kentucky with 22 points. Braxton Beverly and Michael Moreno scored 12 apiece. The Colonels fall to 5-2. West Virginia trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half but clawed back with scrappy defense and solid shooting after halftime. The Mountaineers grabbed 19 offensive rebounds and forced 17 turnovers. Sherman’s jumper put the Mountaineers ahead to stay with 3:26 remaining.