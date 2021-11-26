Rodgers will play Sunday despite not practicing all week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t practiced all week due to a toe injury but is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Rodgers said Wednesday he has a toe fracture and that the injury occurred while he was working out at home during his quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. The toe injury caused Rodgers to practice one day last week. Rodgers still threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-31 loss at Minnesota. Assistant offensive line coach Luke Butkus won’t attend Sunday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols.