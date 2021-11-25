River Plate beats Racing to win Argentina league title

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — River Plate beat Racing 4-0 to win its first Argentine first division title since 2014. The championship also gives coach Marcelo Gallardo the only major domestic trophy he had not won. The goals of the match were scored by Agustín Palavecino in the 32nd minute, Julián Álvarez in the 48th and Braian Romero in the 68th and 78th minutes. River won the title in front of 70,000 fans with three rounds in hand. The Millionarios are now 12 points ahead of second-place Defensa y Justicia.