Raiders beat Cowboys 36-33 in OT on field goal after penalty

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime after Anthony Brown’s fourth pass-interference penalty kept the drive alive, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 on Thursday. Carlson’s fifth field goal came after Brown was called for interference on Zay Jones on third-and-18. All four of Brown’s interference penalties came on third-down incompletions. The Raiders (6-5) ended a three-game losing streak with their first Thanksgiving victory since 1968. Carlson put Las Vegas ahead 33-30 with a career-long 56-yarder with 1:52 remaining. Greg Zuerlein, who missed an extra point after the first Dallas TD, answered with a 45-yarder with 19 seconds to go. The Cowboys dropped to 7-4.