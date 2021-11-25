Boise State, No. 22 SDSU meet with division titles at stake

By The Associated Press

Boise State and No. 22 San Diego State have an early wakeup call for an important showdown in suburban Los Angeles that will have implications for the races in the Mountain West Conference’s West and Mountain divisions. San Diego State controls its own destiny in the West Division and with it a spot in the conference championship game. Boise State’s road is more complicated since it is tied with Air Force and Utah State. If San Diego State wins the game at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, it will host the conference championship game on Dec. 4.