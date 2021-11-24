Tavares, Engvall lead rolling Maple Leafs’ 6-2 rout of Kings

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs rolled to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. John Tavares and Pierre Engvall had a goal and an assist apiece while Toronto scored four consecutive times in the second period. Alexander Kerfoot, Auston Matthews, Jason Spezza and Michael Bunting also scored as the Leafs avenged their 5-1 loss to the Kings in Toronto on Nov. 8 with their own blowout victory. Toronto-area native Sean Durzi had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut, and Jonathan Quick stopped 32 shots for the Kings, who have lost five straight since a seven-game winning streak.