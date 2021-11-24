Stephen Curry’s Warriors get past Seth Curry’s 76ers, 116-96

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 25 points as his younger brother Seth scored 24 for the 76ers, and the Golden State Warriors used a big second-half comeback to beat Philadelphia 116-96 for their fifth straight win.Juan Toscano-Anderson came up big off the bench in the second half, scoring all of his 13 points after the break to go with six rebounds and six assists.Jordan Poole added 17 points and six assists for the Warriors with spectacular half-court make to beat the halftime buzzer and get Golden State within single digits at intermission, 61-52. Stephen Curry was all smiles seeing one of his signature shots go down for the young guard.