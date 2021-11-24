Pro snooker star angry at having to play amateur after loss

YORK, England (AP) — A top snooker star lost to an amateur in the first round of a major tournament and blasted the decision to let a player without “a care in the world” compete against professionals. Former world champion Shaun Murphy lost 6-5 to Chinese player Si Jiahui at the UK Championship. Si fell off the main tour at the end of last season and only entered the UK Championship as an “amateur top-up” to complete the 128-player field. Murphy was unhappy he was drawn to play against an opponent who “is not playing with the same pressures and concerns I am.” Murphy says “this is our livelihood. This is how I put food on the table.”