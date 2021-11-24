Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:04 pm

Pac-12 North up for grabs when Oregon hosts Oregon State

KEYT

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

Oregon will capture the Pac-12 Conference’s North Division and a spot in next week’s championship game against Utah with a win in its annual rivalry game against the Beavers on Saturday. But Oregon State won last year’s game and has hopes of its own of a division title with a win and a loss by Washington State. The Cougars can claim the North with a win on Friday and an Oregon State victory, but they haven’t won the Apple Cup since 2012.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

