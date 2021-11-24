No. 8 Mississippi, Mississippi St match high-speed offenses

By The Associated Press

Eighth-ranked Mississippi and in-state rival Mississippi State both aim to maintain winning streaks as well as claim Magnolia State bragging rights in the 94th Egg Bowl in Starkville. Ole Miss has won three in a row overall and seeks its first 10-win regular season in program history. Mississippi State has won four of five including a historic comeback over then-No. 17 Auburn to flip last season’s 4-7 finish. The host Bulldogs aim to avenge a 31-24 loss and earn their third series win in four meetings.