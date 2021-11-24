No. 22 UConn survives, beats No. 19 Auburn 115-109 in 2OT

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Tyler Polley scored a career-high 24 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:58 left in the second overtime to help No. 22 UConn beat No. 19 Auburn 115-109 in Wednesday’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Adama Sanogo finished with a career-best 30 points for the Huskies. UConn blew a 15-point lead in regulation and squandered a lead late in the first overtime in a wild game. But Sanogo and Polley scored 14 points in the second overtime to help the Huskies hang on. K.D. Johnson scored a career-high 27 points to lead the Tigers.