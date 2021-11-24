Ezra Hendrickson hired as coach of Chicago Fire.

CHICAGO (AP) — Ezra Hendrickson was hired as coach of Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire. Hendrickson had spent three seasons with the Columbus Crew, which won last year’s MLS title. He succeeds Frank Klopas, who became interim coach in September when coach Raphaël Wicky was fired after seven wins, 15 losses and six draws. The Fire finished with nine wins, 18 losses and seven draws, missing the playoffs for the fourth straught season. Hendrickson, 49, was a defender in MLS from 1997-2008. He was a Seattle assistant from 2009-14.