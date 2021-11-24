Skip to Content
European powers joined by Sporting in Champs League last 16

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer

Manchester City, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan have all advanced to the Champions League knockout stage. The parade of European powers going to the round of 16 was disrupted by Sporting Lisbon completing a stunning turnaround to join them. Man City beat PSG 2-1 though the result was enough for both to advance with a game to spare. Real Madrid won 3-0 at Sheriff to ensure Inter Milan’s earlier 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk was enough. Sporting beat favored Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to advance after losing its first two games. Ajax and Liverpool advanced before winning their fifth straight games Wednesday.

