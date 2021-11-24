Eagles’ defense adjusts to Giants’ changes ahead of matchup

By LES BOWEN

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Giants’ firing of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday tossed a surprise twist into the Philadelphia Eagles’ preparations for Sunday’s trip up the New Jersey Turnpike. But an improving Eagles defensive corps seems confident it can adjust. Senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens is expected to call plays for the Giants (3-7) as they welcome the Eagles, who have won 12 of the last 14 meetings between the NFC East rivals. The Eagles (5-6) have won three of four to put themselves in the playoff mix.