Dart, USC trying to salvage season against No. 13 BYU

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaxson Dart was there when BYU upset Southern California in 2019, a recruit watching from the stands as the Cougars flustered the Trojans’ Air Raid offense by dropping eight defenders into coverage. Now a freshman quarterback at USC, Dart will have to handle that scheme and anything else No. 13 BYU will throw at him to help salvage a disappointing, exhausting and frustrating season by keeping a path to bowl eligibility intact. BYU is trying to get its fifth win against the Pac-12 this year.