GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Cameron Christon had 21 points and 11 rebounds as Grambling State topped Louisiana College 71-61. AJ Taylor had 14 points and seven rebounds for Grambling State (1-4), which snapped its season-opening four-game losing streak. Danya Kingsby, the Tigers’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 14 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).