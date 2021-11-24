Big Ten preview: No. 2 Ohio St at No. 6 Michigan tops slate

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

No. 2 Ohio State visits No. 6 Michigan on Saturday for a game with stakes fitting for a late November showdown between top-10 teams. The winner goes to the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis next week and is the conference’s front-runner for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes haven’t lost to Michigan since 2011. Michigan State visits Penn State in bounce-back mode after getting hammered at Ohio State last week. Iowa looks to beat Nebraska for a seventh straight time Friday.