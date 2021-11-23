Skip to Content
Zenit salvages draw at Malmo in Champions League

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — Zenit St. Petersburg quickly recovered from a late red card to draw its Champions League game at Malmo 1-1 with a stoppage-time penalty. But the Russian champion’s faint hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages are over. Soren Rieks gave Malmo the lead with a 28th-minute goal but also conceded the penalty from which Yaroslav Rakitskyy equalized for Zenit. The result leaves Zenit assured of finishing third in Group H and going into the Europa League knockout playoffs. Malmo will end the group stage in last place.

