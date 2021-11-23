WNBA suspends Williams, Bradford for May altercation roles
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA suspended former Atlanta Dream players Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford for their roles in an altercation outside of an Atlanta-area club in May and for related health and safety protocol violations. Williams received a two-game suspension and Bradford one. Both players are free agents, and the suspensions will be served starting with the first regular season game that each player is eligible to play following their signing with a new team.