Somber Bills seek urgency to turn around from recent slump

By MARK LUDWICZAK

Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — With things going from bad to worse, the Buffalo Bills don’t have much time to regroup ahead of their next game. In their eyes, that’s a good thing. Wiping the slate clean might be a good idea for the Bills, who have gone from an expected Super Bowl contender to a team in crisis in recent weeks. Buffalo (6-4) is coming off its worst performance of the season, a 41-15 loss to Indianapolis, and must quickly move on with a game against the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving night.