NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Minor and Mykel Derring both scored a career-high 25 points and Merrimack breezed to a 75-60 victory over Hartford. Minor hit 8 of 11 shots and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Warriors (4-3). Derring nailed 7 of 9 from 3-point range. Hunter Marks topped the Hawks (0-5) with 14 points.