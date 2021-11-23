Skip to Content
Michigan’s defense braces for Buckeyes’ high-flying attack

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — This year’s edition of The Game could come down to how well No. 6 Michigan can slow down the explosive offense of No. 2 Ohio State. The Wolverines are in the top 10 in several defensive categories, limiting opponents to just over 300 yards per game. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has the Buckeyes roaring. They’re averaging 560 yards per game. The game on Saturday in Ann Arbor has huge implications. The winner moves on to the Big Ten championship game and stays in contention for the College Football Playoff.

