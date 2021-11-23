Klay Thompson insists it’s title time again for Warriors

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In due time, Klay Thompson is counting on more 37-point quarters and other scoring outbursts from himself, like making 14 3-pointers in a game. Not that he’s “a numbers guy” the way he always used to be, before a pair of devastating injuries for the Golden State Warriors star. Thompson has resumed five-on-five, full-court scrimmaging in a key step as he makes his comeback from surgery last November for a torn right Achilles tendon following a season sidelined after having the ACL in his left knee repaired. He practiced at full speed.