OXFORD, Ohio — Dae Dae Grant had 16 points to lead six Miami (Ohio) players in double figures as the RedHawks romped past Defiance 99-47. Precious Ayah, Mekhi Lairy and Kamari Williams added 13 points apiece for the RedHawks. Isaiah Coleman-Lands chipped in 10 points. Lairy also had eight assists, while Williams posted eight rebounds. Marell Jordan had 20 points for the Yellow Jackets.