Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:26 pm

Got the wrong goat: West Point cadets try to nab Navy mascot

KEYT

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — West Point cadets attempting to nab the U.S. Naval Academy’s mascot ahead of the annual Army-Navy football game ended up grabbing a different goat. The New York Times reports that U.S. Military Academy cadets traveled this weekend to a farm near Annapolis, Maryland, that is home to Navy mascot Bill. Bill belongs to a long line of goat mascots with the same name. Cadets gave chase to the spooked goats. And instead of leaving with Bill No. 37, they came away Bill No. 34, a 14-year-old retiree. West Point officials would not confirm details of the incident Tuesday, but said the animal was returned safely.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content