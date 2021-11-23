Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:44 pm

Doncic returns, Mavericks beat Clippers in OT to snap skid

KEYT

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points, Luka Dončić had 26 in his return to the Dallas lineup, and the Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 112-104 in overtime. The Mavericks were up 102-92 late in the fourth quarter before the Clippers scored 11 of the final 12 points to force overtime, including a 3-pointer by Paul George at the buzzer. But then Dallas put up the first seven points of overtime and outscored Los Angeles 9-1 to snap a three-game losing streak. Reggie Jackson led the Clippers with 31 points and 10 rebounds. George had 26 points.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content