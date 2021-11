NEW YORK (AP) — Julian Champagnie scored 23 points as St. John’s beat St. Francis (N.Y.) 76-70. Montez Mathis added 20 points for the Red Storm. St. Francis led 64-55 with 10 minutes to go but scored only six points the rest of the way. Dylan Addae-Wusu had 10 points and six rebounds for St. John’s. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. had 19 points and six rebounds for the Terriers.