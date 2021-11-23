Brown scores 32, Washington defeats South Dakota State 87-76

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. scored 32 points, his career high, and Washington defeated South Dakota State 87-76 in the Crossover Classic. Brown made 13 of 18 shots and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Washington led 42-32 at halftime, then the Coyotes closed to within four points with eight minutes to go. Brown scored the next seven Washington points and the Huskies led 72-64. The lead reached 10 when Jamal Bey hit a 3-pointer with 3:29 left. Brown hit two free throws for an 82-70 lead and the Huskies led by double-digits the rest of the way.