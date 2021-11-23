Bacot scores 22, North Carolina beats UNC-Asheville 72-53

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot scored 22 points to lead North Carolina to a 72-53 victory over UNC-Asheville. R.J. Davis added 12 points for North Carolina (4-2), which shot 49% from the floor and made 7 of 14 from long range. Leaky Black added nine points with 11 of North Carolina’s 51 rebounds. The Tar Heels rebounded from consecutive losses to ranked Purdue and Tennessee that knocked them out of the AP Top 25 poll. Jamon Battle scored a career-high 19 points, on 7-of-11 shooting with three 3-pointers, for UNC-Asheville (2-3).