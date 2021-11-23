Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:57 pm

Academy graduates send Chelsea through with CL win over Juve

KEYT

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Three Chelsea academy graduates scored in a 4-0 victory over Juventus that secured a place in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi all netted for the European champions. Timo Werner completed the rout that sent Chelsea top of Group H with a game to spare ahead of Juventus. Getting a pipeline of talent from the youth system to the first team has been a long-time challenge at a club with the wealth of Roman Abramovich to invest in transfers during the 18 years of his ownership.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content