Saint Mary’s holds off Notre Dame 62-59 in Maui Invitational

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dan Fotu scored 22 points and hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute, lifting Saint Mary’s to a 62-59 win over Notre Dame in the Maui Invitational. The Gaels and Irish each faced their first big tests of the season and neither gave an inch, trading the lead 16 times. Saint Mary’s went up two on Fotu’s 3-pointer with 46 seconds left and was still up one after Cormac Ryan made 1 of 2 free throws. Tommy Kuhse, who had 14 points and four assists, hit two free throws with 4 seconds left, giving the Irish a final shot to tie it. Notre Dame couldn’t get a good look and Ryan missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Gaels move on to face Oregon in the semifinals.