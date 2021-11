RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Curt Lewis had 18 points and 10 rebounds as Eastern Kentucky routed Eastern Illinois 82-43. Jannson Williams added 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks for Eastern Kentucky (5-1). Michael Moreno chipped in 15 points and Russhard Cruickshank had 10. Moreno posted seven rebounds and six steals. Sammy Friday IV had seven rebounds for the Panthers (1-4). Henry Abraham added six rebounds.