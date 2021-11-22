Former Indians All-Star reliever Doug Jones dead at 64

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Doug Jones, a five-time All-Star reliever who had his best success closing for the Cleveland Indians, has died. He was 64. Jones spent seven seasons with the Indians and ranks third on the club’s career saves list with 129. The club, which officially transitioned to Cleveland Guardians last week, said Monday it was “saddened by the loss of one of our organization’s all-time greats.” The team said Jones died in Arizona. A cause was not immediately known. One of Jones’ former Indians teammates, pitcher Greg Swindell, posted on Twitter that his friend had died. Swindell called Jones “one hell of a pitcher.”