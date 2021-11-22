Eason, Murray power LSU past Belmont 83-53

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tari Eason and Brandon Murray both scored 15 points and LSU breezed to an 83-53 victory over Belmont. Eason sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds for the Tigers (5-0), who have held all five opponents under 60 points this season. Murray hit 5 of 7 shots with three 3-pointers. Xavier Pinson added 14 points, while Efton Reid pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds. The Tigers’ foursome combined to make 24 of 36 shots (67%) in the game. LSU led by 13 at halftime and outscored Belmont 47-30 in the second half.Will Richard led the Bruins (3-2) with 16 points.