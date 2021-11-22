Carrick brings ‘similar beliefs’ as Solskjaer to Man United

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Manchester United’s players will be expected to emerge from a crisis that cost manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job by following instructions from the same coaches who helped lead the team into the mess in the first place. United’s leadership fired Solskjaer on Sunday after a run of humiliating results and opted to put Michael Carrick in temporary charge of the team ahead of the hiring of another interim manager until the end of the season. Carrick is an inexperienced coach. He doesn’t know for how long he’ll be leading United and it doesn’t sound like his brief promotion to manager will usher in a new approach on the field.