Troy fires coach Chip Lindsey ahead of regular-season finale

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Troy has fired football coach Chip Lindsey with one game left in his third season. Athletic director Brent Jones announced the firing of Lindsey, who was 15-19. Defensive coordinator Brandon Hall will finish out the season as interim coach. The Trojans visit Georgia State on Saturday seeking win No. 6 and bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018. Troy is coming off losses to Sun Belt Conference division champions No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian State.